Louise F. Hughes, 93, died peacefully at her daughter's home, on Friday, December 11th, 2020, with her daughter at her side, in New Holland, PA.
She was the loving wife of the late Arthur Hughes, Jr. She was born in Rumson, NJ to the late Howard and Martha Prichard.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Morgan, with whom she resided for over 18 years, in New Holland, PA and a son, Arthur Hughes III (Deborah) in Jackson, NJ. Also surviving are four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held graveside in New Jersey. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
