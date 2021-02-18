Louise Elizabeth Whitman-Weitzel, 81, of Lancaster, died February 15, 2021 after a brave battle with COVID she could not overcome. Born in Lebanon on October 5, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Henry Whitman, Sr. and Emma (Klinger) Whitman.
Louise was a life-long Phillies and Eagles fan, and loved her BINGO. Family trips to the Outer Banks, NC, will always hold the most precious memories, however, any time spent with family was her favorite pastime. Having lost her vision in the twilight of her life, she was unable to experience some of her great-grandchildren, but loved them all the same. The past 3 years of her life were spent at the Mennonite Home and the staff of Lititz Run became her cherished family members due to immediate family unable to see her because of the pandemic. The family is also grateful for the wonderful care extended to Louise during her stay on 7 Frederick at Lancaster General Hospital.
She is survived by daughters, Kelly Keener, wife of Michael of Lebanon, Kathy Royer, wife of Harry, of Lebanon, & Karen Koehler, of Lebanon; a son, Russel Weitzel husband of Debra of Lebanon; even more than being a mother, she loved being a nanny to; Andrew Allwein, Kristan Reed, Kody Klick, Kali Reager, Kane Koehler, Nicholas Keener, Kevin Weitzel, Kyle Weitzel, & Megan Brandt; & several great-grandchildren; sisters, Fannie McKalip, Grace Martinez, & Faye Moyer; numerous nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents Louise was preceded in death by, sisters, Annie Fager, Dorothy Wise, & Carol Bohannon; and a brother, Henry Whitman, Jr.
Funeral services will be live streamed on Grose Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in her name, to The Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.