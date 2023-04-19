Louise Elizabeth McGinnis, 82, of Reinholds, entered into the gates of Heaven on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born and raised in Scranton, PA by her parents, the late John J. and Mary (Kowalski) Dombroski.
She was a 1958 graduate of Scranton Central High School and went on to Penn State to pursue a degree in Early Childhood Education. She later earned her Master of Science degree in Speech and Language Pathology from George Washington University. Louise provided speech therapy through the US Veterans Administration and in private practices to hundreds of patients.
As a military wife, formerly married to James P. McGinnis, a 1961 West Point graduate and a career US Army officer, she spent over 2 decades moving to new locations and traveling throughout the US and Europe with her family.
She had a unique talent for oil painting and created many works of art for her children. She had an eye for home interior design and a talent for sewing tablecloths and curtains. She also loved to cook and entertain family and friends.
Louise, a gifted vocalist, was a member of the Penn State choir, who in 1959 traveled as a group to Europe, performing in (among other places) Berlin, and Prague during the height of the "Cold War." In later years, Louise performed as a member of Robert Shaw's Chorale and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and sang at the West Point Cathedral. Louise had a deep belief in Christianity and loved singing church hymns.
She is survived by her four children, Marjorie McGinnis and partner John Allard of Brewster, MA; James P. McGinnis, Jr. of New York City; Lori McCormack and husband Mark of Reinholds, PA; and Catherine McGinnis Hoyt of New Castle, CO. Also surviving are her sister, Joan Burke, and 11 beloved grandchildren: Beth, Trey, Maggie, Ellie, Caroline, Max, Marianne, Patrick, Hayley, Harrison, and Olivia, as well as 3 great-grandchildren: Caroline, Claire, and Jaxson and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Marie and brother-in-law, George Wagner, brother-in-law, Joseph T. Burke, and niece, Cynthia (Wagner) Murphy.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and Ministry Service at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 with The Rev. Amanda Knouse officiating. A Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
