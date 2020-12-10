Louise E. Lyons, 78, of Marietta, PA, formerly of Clarkston, MI, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born April 27, 1942 in Pontiac, MI, she was the daughter of the late George and Lucienne (Dugre) Landry. She was married 58 years to Michael J. Lyons.
In 1960, Louise graduated from St. Frederick's High School, Pontiac, MI. She worked in an administrative role for the Pontiac Public School system, from which she retired. She went on to work as a transcriber for the Oakland County, MI courts, and later operated a child day care in her home. Louise was very family oriented and adored by so many family and friends. She was an active member of Mary Mother of the Church, in Mount Joy, PA.
In addition to her husband, Louise is survived by two daughters: Karen M. Jaskot and husband Philip of Maytown, PA and Eileen T. Sopha and husband Richard of Rose City, MI; a son, Michael E. Lyons and wife Kimberly of Clarkston, MI; eight grandchildren: Michelle, Anthony, Erin, Adam, Joseph, Kaeleb, Eric and Angela; eight great- grandchildren; five brothers: Andre, Roger, Rene, Pete and Marc; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters: Theresa and Marguerite.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 at 11:00 AM. The mass will be livestreamed at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC0ILIuN549f6uAK_0hleD3g
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louise's memory to a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www. FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown