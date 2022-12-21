Louise E. Arms, 96, of Calvary Fellowship Homes, passed away peacefully at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born in Millersville, PA, she was the daughter of Ellis W. and Maggie (Douts) Hartman and was married for seventy years to Charles R. "Buzz" Arms who died in 2018.
Louise grew up in Lancaster and graduated from McCaskey High School. She worked at Hamilton Watch Company, Watt and Shand department store and attended Millersville State Teachers College. She was employed by the Lancaster School District as a secretary at the Administration Building and Washington Elementary. After graduating from Millersville with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, she began her career as a kindergarten and first-grade teacher for twenty-seven years. In her final years of employment, she taught at the same school she and her husband had attended as children.
She was a lifelong member of Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ and its predecessor, St. Paul's UCC. Throughout those years, she served in many capacities including choir member, Sunday school teacher, conference delegate, lay reader, and volunteer for various activities and events. She enjoyed reading, stitching, gardening, playing bridge and hosting holiday family dinners (into her late 80's). In retirement, she belonged to a bowling league and was active in Iris Club (board member, officer) and PASR (officer). She joined her husband as a golfer and played until she was 95. She and Buzz also traveled extensively, including 50 states and 40 countries. They took dance lessons and belonged to three clubs (Carousel, Couple, Unwind) and participated in the Senior games. In recent years she challenged herself each day to complete the newspaper crossword puzzle in addition to others.
She is survived by her loving children, Sandra L. Boyer (Neil) of Nazareth, PA and Timothy L. (Kimberly) of Maytown, PA, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by son, Richard, and infant son, Donald, two sisters and three brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Louise's Funeral Service at Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, December 29, 2022, with Rev. Kathryn L. Kuhn officiating. Calling hour at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship and interment at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Fellowship Homes, Attn: Benevolence Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit Louise's Memorial Page at