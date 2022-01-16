Louise Catherine (Stork) Bellas of Bloomington, Illinois passed away on January 1, 2022 at the age of 96. Louise was born on December 23, 1925 in Lancaster, PA to Charles F. and Ida M. (Hilbert) Stork, one of nine siblings. She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1943, then graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing and served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during W.W. II. Louise earned a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Catholic University in Washington D.C. While a student there, she met Ralph A. Bellas. They married in 1949 at St. Anne’s Church in Lancaster. Louise worked as a Registered Nurse in public health in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia before the couple moved with their six children to Normal, IL in 1965.
In 1972, Louise joined the faculty at the Mennonite School of Nursing (now Illinois State University’s Mennonite College of Nursing). She earned a master’s degree in Nursing from Indiana University-Purdue University in 1984. Louise and Ralph were world travelers. At the age of 60, she and Ralph joined the U.S. Peace Corps where she was on the faculty of the Fiji School of Nursing. She remained active in retirement, and in 2009 received the Mennonite Nurses Alumni Organization’s Service Award for her leadership in establishing the school’s International Transcultural Program. Louise was a hospice volunteer, watercolor painter and voracious reader. Her altruistic nature remained strong throughout her life.
Louise was loved and will be missed by family members and her many friends. She is survived by her husband Ralph of 72 years and six children, Christine Bellas (Quinn Loucks) of Mercer Island, WA; Ralph Bellas, Jr. (Connie) of rural Stanford, IL; Marcia Bellas (Rick West) of Worcester, VT; Gregory Bellas (Kirsten Setterholm) of Berkeley, CA; Kimberly Bellas (Benoit Nault) of Tucson, AZ; and Laurence Bellas (Susan) of Erie, CO, as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Louise is also survived by her brother, Tom Stork of Lititz, PA, and sisters, Betty Stork of Willow Street, PA and Mary Gallagher of Fairfax, VA.
Louise was predeceased by brothers, Richard and John Stork of Lancaster, PA, and sisters Dorothy Stork of Arroyo Grande, CA, Lucille Hohenwarter of Wilmington, NC and Florence O’Brien of Lancaster, PA.
Donations in Louise's memory may be made to the Ralph and Louise Bellas Scholarship Fund to support students in international nursing exchanges. Checks payable to I.S.U. Foundation (with Fund No. 5816009 in the memo line) should be sent to Mennonite College of Nursing/Illinois State University, University Advancement, Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL 61790-8000.
