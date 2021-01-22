Louise C. Potter, 76, of Willow Street, PA, formerly of Drumore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Binghamton, New York, she was the widow of James R. Potter who passed away on June 9, 2016. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Pearl Brooks Bush.
Louise will be remembered as the former owner of the Willow Street Flower Shop. She loved gardening and crafts and after Jim passed away, she got "Thomas", her kitty for company. She and Jim traveled cross country in their motor home, and she enjoyed going to the shore. She loved to dance and enjoyed her time as a member of the Riverside Club. She spent time watching Hallmark and Lifetime movies, listened to country and western music, and was a collector of all types of frogs. Her family is content knowing she is with Jim who fondly called her "DeWeez". Most of all, it was her husband and family that she lived for.
She was an active member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street.
She is lovingly survived by her daughters: Deborah S., wife of Russell Brown, Ronks, PA, Sherry L., wife of David W. Smith, Lancaster, PA, Tina M. Kemper, Willow Street, PA, Kimberly A., wife of Gil C. Eng, Ashburn, VA and Michelle L., fiancé of Brian Thomas, Holtwood, PA; brothers, Lewis, husband of Peggy (Aldrich), Bridgewater, Mass and Duane Bush, Witchita, KS, and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Clint Bush.
A Life Celebration service for Louise will be planned in the future to honor and remember her.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the American Lung Association of Lancaster, 630 Janet Avenue, Ste. A109, Lancaster, PA 17601 in her memory.
Please visit Louise's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »