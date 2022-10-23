Louise A. (Brown) Goshen, 81, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. Born Saturday, January 4, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Milton N. and Esther M. (Frounfelter) Brown. She was married to John H. Goshen until his death on February 19, 2000.
She is survived by two daughters: Karen Clark, married to Glen and Diane Rosado, married to Sean, of Wyoming. Also surviving are five grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a sister, Nancy Brown, of Lancaster, as well as Louise's extended family and caring friends.
Louise loved to spend time with her granddaughter and her two children as well as attending Fallfest every year.
A Committal Service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise's memory to any charity that will help improve the life of an animal.
