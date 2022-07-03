Louis Vincent Zangari, 96, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Rose Cassido Zangari and Joseph T. Zangari.
He grew up in Landis Valley, his parents' home was the "Seed House". Early in life, Louis worked as a paperboy and washed cars for a local dealership. He met the love of his life, the late Jane Lois Craig with whom they shared 71 years of marriage. Louis served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Upon his return from the war, Louis and Jane started their family in Lancaster with their three children.
Louis worked for Jones and Laughlin Steel Company from which he retired as a steel worker and two part time jobs at the Zangari's 220 Lounge and the Quality Inn. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Lancaster VFW 1690.
Throughout Louis' life, he was an avid blood donor, he donated over 28 gallons to the Central Blood Bank of PA. During his free time, he enjoyed walking, wood working, and tinkering with lawn mowers. Louis was a very generous man; he was known for handing out lollipops to the neighborhood children.
Louis is survived by his two sons, L. Thomas Zangari of Mount Joy and Sam P. Zangari of Lancaster; his four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane C. Zangari, his daughter, Linda Zangari Senger and eight siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Groff Event Center, 234 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice & Community Care. The family wishes to give special thanks to ProMedica and Hospice for the excellent care their father received.
