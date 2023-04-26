Louis Perry Caccamo, 80, of Lancaster, passed away April 21, 2023. He was born to the late Samuel and Ruth Caccamo. Louis proudly served his country in the United States Airforce. A graduate of J.P. McCaskey Highschool, Louis went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from Villanova Law. He practiced law for many years, dedicating his career to helping others.
Louis dedicated much of his time to the church, whether it was teaching Sunday school, working bible studies or singing in the choir with his wife, he was very active and devote. He enjoyed reading and was always quick to give advice. He also loved his family dearly. He married the love of his life Millie and spent 47 years of marriage with her. He was also a wonderful big brother. He lived well and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Louis is survived by his beloved wife Millie Caccamo; his daughter Samantha Pitman wife of Aaron; his granddaughter Lillian; his siblings Linda Detwiler, David Caccamo, Debra Caccamo, Robert Caccamo husband of Jan; and Samuel Caccamo; his nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Along with his parents he is preceded in his passing by his brother John Caccamo.
A funeral service will be held Thursday April 27, 2023, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 at 10:30 AM. Guests are welcome to a visitation beginning at 9 AM. Louis will be put to rest following service at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Louis's honor may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church to the vacation bible school of 2023.
