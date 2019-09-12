Louis P. Carotto, 76, of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Giardville, passed away on Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019 at the Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Ashland, he was the son of the late Joseph L. and Pauline Mervine Carotto.
Lou received ministry from the pastor of the Conoy Brethren in Christ Church in Elizabethtown. Following graduation from Elizabethtown Area High School in 1960, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a petty officer third class until 1964. He was employed as a general foreman by the former Raybestos in Manheim for 25 years. He then relocated to Buena Vista, FL where he was transportation supervisor at Grand Cyprus Resort. Upon returning to Lancaster Co., he was a driver for Homestead Village in Lancaster. In addition to being a Steelers fan, he enjoyed traveling and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by four children, Penny M. Carotto of Manheim, Toni L., wife of Scott Boyer, of Elizabethtown, Randy A. Carotto of Mount Joy, and Heather N., wife of Kevin Rhyder, of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Nicole Lines, Brent Boyer, Jake Boyer, and Kaden Rhyder; two great-grandsons; and a brother, Frank, husband of Suzanne Carotto, of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Bradley Boyer; and two siblings, Harold Carotto and Joanne Garlin.
A memorial service will be held on Monday afternoon, September 16, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA. Private interment will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown. The family will receive guests at the church on Monday afternoon from 4:00 PM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Tuesday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.