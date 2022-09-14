Louis M. Waleff, Sr., 93, of Maytown, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Paramount Senior Living. Born Saturday, August 3, 1929 in Greenville, PA, he was the son of the late Evan and Rose (Velch) Waleff. He was married 67 years to MaryAnn (Demchok) Waleff.
Lou was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Elizabethtown. An electrical engineer, he was retired from Westinghouse in Hunt Valley, MD, and previously worked for Armstrong and M&M Mars. He served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator during the Korean Conflict. He was highly active in the Elizabethtown Democratic Club and served on the Elizabethtown Area School District School Board. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and Knights of Columbus. Lou was a life-long Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed bowling and loved sitting on the deck in Ocean City, MD.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Nancy L. Clinger and husband Craig of East Petersburg; Valerie Minnich and husband David of Elizabethtown and a son Gary Waleff of Manheim; six grandchildren: Andrew, Joshua, Megan, Dustin, Jonathan and Erica, and one sister Elizabeth Grasso of Greenville, PA. He was predeceased by two sons Paul L. and Louis M. Waleff, Jr., and two brothers George and Peter Waleff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lou's memory may be made to the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals (ORCA), 401 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.