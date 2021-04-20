Louis M. Hart, 97, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in his residence. He was the husband of Verna L. (Bucher) Hart who passed away April 21, 2019.
Born in Robesonia Twp., he was the son of the late Louis and Maggie (Mountz) Hart. Louis was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He worked as a supervisor at Rockwell International. Louis was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Hamburg. He loved birds and enjoyed watching and feeding them in his backyard. Louis also enjoyed going to the Leesport Market and getting coffee and chocolate cake. Louis especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Louis is survived by two children: Louis R. "Rick" Hart, Reading; and Lynda S. (Hart), wife of Barry Knarr, Tilden Twp.; three grandchildren: Briana, Christopher and Justin; and two great-granddaughters: Caleigh and Zoey. He is also survived by two brothers: William Hart and James Hart; and four sisters: Ethel Lafferty, Mary Shirk, Dorothy Patton and Mildred Carr. Louis was predeceased by a grandson: Taylor; and a brother: John.
Services will be held on Friday at 2:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Friday 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be sent to Bayada Home and Health Care, 2 Meridian Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
