Louis "Louie" J. Staffieri III, 65, of Conestoga, entered into heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, January 14, 2022 after a brief illness at UPMC Lititz. He left this world the same way he lived within it - surrounded by love from the family that was his biggest joy and greatest purpose. He was a true patriarch, a caring soul who always made room in his family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jeannie (Danz) and Louis J. Staffieri, Jr. He was the loving husband to Lorene "Lori" (Oettel) Staffieri with whom he shared over 46 years of marriage. He was the proud father to Brook Sangrey wife of Carl Jr. of Willow Street, Louis Staffieri IV husband of Joni of Conestoga, Rhonda Staffieri of Ohio, Kenyatta Staffieri of Conestoga, William and Brian Staffieri of Lancaster and Tobias and Joseph Staffieri of Conestoga and the proud Pop-Pop to 7 grandchildren: Vanessa, Michael, Alyssa, Julia, Aza, Elaina and Maynard, all who will deeply miss him.
Louie retired from Arconic, formerly Alcoa after 42 years. He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and was a long-time member of Grace Church at Willow Valley. Louie was a simple man. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at the family cabin in Pine Grove, watching Notre Dame football and playing his guitar. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family, be it swimming or cookouts.
In addition to his wife and children Louie is survived by his siblings: Dino Staffieri of Conestoga, Theresa Hilken wife of Ralph of Narvon, Lisa Brenner wife of Andrew of Lancaster, Tina Meckley wife of Ronald of Manheim and Anthony Staffieri husband of Michelle of Manheim as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Staffieri.
A Celebration of Louie's life will be celebrated at 11AM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, with Pastor John Smith officiating. Friends and family will be received from 10AM-11AM prior to the service. Interment will be private in Conestoga Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louie's memory may be offered to Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com