Louis Leidig, Jr. passed on peacefully with his family at his side on June 5, 2023. He will be remembered for his generosity and enormous kind heart and having lived a life of honesty and integrity.
He was a loving son to the late Louis Leidig, Sr. and Mamie Engel- Leidig. A devoted husband of 59 years to his departed wife, Lillian Ruth Leidig .
Originally from Long Island, New York, born in Queens he was the youngest of three brothers to the late Walter Leidig and Charlie Leidig.
Lou retired from the Hicksville School District on Long Island in 2000, settling in The Orchards, Mount Joy, where they had a house built that brought them both great joy.
A devoted father to Glenn Leidig of York and daughter Vicki Bielawa of Mount Joy whom he was best friend and father too. Both gave him great joy and happiness throughout his years ,as he's spoke of often.
Earlier in life He loved to fish, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends hunting. Lou spent hours and took great pride tending to his landscaping having perfected all he touched. He was a member of The Philanthropic Society.
Louis proudly served his country in the Navy on the USS Bennington CV-20 from 1954-1958. Often he fondly told stories of his experiences in Japan and Hawaii as he both enjoyed and cherished having had the opportunity and experience.
Deeply saddened by his departing, his memory will live on by the many he touched and cared for so deeply. Reunited with the departed loved ones he did not want us to be sad for too long as this was his belief. Until We Meet Again.
A graveside service honoring Louis's life will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA 17003 on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com