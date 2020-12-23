Louis James Aikens, 86, of Honey Brook, died Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Louis was married 64 years to Jane (Irons) Aikens.
He worked in sales for the paper industry most of his career and served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, L. James, Jr. (Leslie) Aikens of Millersville, and Michael R. Aikens of Sarasota, FL; and two grandchildren, Amanda and Christin.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »