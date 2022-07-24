Louis J. Zangari, 96, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Domenico and Mary (Cassido) Zangari. He was the loving husband of Jacqueline (Fitzgerald) Zangari with whom he celebrated over 68 years of marriage in June.
He was a 1944 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Louis began working as a crane operator for the government early in his life, and eventually opened Zangari's Pizza Shop which he owned and operated for over 35 years with multiple locations in Lancaster County.
Louis proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a lifetime member of the Millersville VFW and American Legion. He was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Catholic church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Louis George Zangari husband of Donna, Marianne Zangari, James V. Zangari, Rosemarie Tivoli wife of Romeo, and Elizabeth A. Walton wife of John all of Lancaster. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Romeo, Maria, Adam, Gabrielle; one sister, Marie Zangari and one brother, Gerald Zangari both of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by twelve siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the church on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louis's memory may be made to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com