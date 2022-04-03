Louis J. Hine, 96, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Born in Gloversville, NY he was the son of the late Elton and Ruth (Wolf) Hine, and husband to the late Janis (Garlock) Hine.
He is survived by four children, Kim Sparger wife of Phillip of Spencer, NC, Paul Hine of Baltimore, MD, Mary Ellen Castrop wife of Tom of St. Charles, MO, and Eric Hine husband of Amy of Lancaster. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janis (Garlock) Hine, a son, David Hine, and three brothers, Harold Hine, Robert Hine, and Edwin Hine.
A memorial service will be held at at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Millersville Bible Church, 1940 New Danville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louis' memory may be made to Millersville Bible Church, 58 W. Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551 or to Sacandaga Bible Conference, 191 Lakeview Rd., Broadalbin, NY 12025. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com