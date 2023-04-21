Louis J. Di Massa, Sr., 97, of Masonic Village at Elizabethtown, formerly of Huntingdon Valley and Philadelphia, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He was the loving husband of Mary Jane (Monska) Di Massa, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph and Frances (Staffieri) Di Massa.
"Lou" was a graduate of Frankford high School in Philadelphia and had advanced degree studies at West Chester State Teachers College and Temple University. His primary professional employment positions were as a biology teacher and college counselor at Frankford and Northeast High Schools in Philadelphia before retiring after more than 40 years of service. He was a member of Lodge #126 F&AM, Philadelphia. Lou proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII as an Aviation Radioman, having enlisted at the age of 17.
Lou had the wonderful ability of being able to quickly and easily relate to anybody of any age. He was a master of the Dad Joke, an avid pinochle player, a devoted Philadelphia sports fan particularly the Eagles, and a handyman who could fix anything. He will always be remembered for his love of chocolate and garlic and for being an exemplary husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Louis J., Jr. husband of Carmen Catanea-Di Massa and a grandson Viktor all of, Rivalta di Torino, Italy; and a daughter Dr. Diane Di Massa, wife of John Danby, Marstons Mills, MA. He was preceded in death by three older sisters M. Grace Di Massa, Olga DeLucca, and Cynthia Finn.
Family members respectfully invite relatives and friends to attend his memorial service at John S. Sell Memorial Chapel at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, on Tuesday April 25, 2023 at 1 PM followed by light refreshments in the parlor. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown PA. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »