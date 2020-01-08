Louis J. Centini, Jr., 58, of New Holland, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Lancaster he was a son of the late Louis A. and Agnes May (Vanaulen) Centini. His wife, Kelly F. (Osborne) Centini, died Apr. 30, 2001.
Louis was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the New Holland American Legion. He enjoyed Motorcycles, Fishing, Football, and especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Nancy F.M. (Matthew) Centini-Marks of New Holland, and Louis T.L. (fiancée Brittany Towles) Centini, of New Holland; five grandchildren, Riley, Louis, Jr., Grayson, Dominic, and Nash; six siblings, Diane (Michael) Matroni of Paradise, Robert (Gale) Cundiff of Lititz, Susan (Donald) Resinger of Wrightsville, Ted (Janet) Cundiff of Leola, Tina (Richard) Benedick of New Holland, and Michael Trimble of New Holland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is a son Louis J. Centini.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13 at 11AMm at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland with visitation from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, (https://humanepa.org/partners/humane-league-of-lancaster-county). To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
