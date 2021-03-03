Louis Hurst, Sr., 96, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Caernarvon Township to the late Daniel and Hettie Ann (Weaver) Hurst and was the husband of the late Miriam B. Hurst with whom he shared 70 years of marriage before she passed away in 2014.
He was a member of New Haven Mennonite Church, Lititz.
Louis was a man of many experiences in his vocational life and was retired from numerous businesses that he owned along with his wife.
He had a generous heart and was on numerous mission trips and volunteered for local ministries.
He enjoyed working in his shop with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed traveling with his wife. Attending antique auctions was another activity he enjoyed.
His family will always remember his sense of humor and quick wit and he will be greatly missed.
Louis is survived by four children, Erla, wife of Carl B. Weaver of Ephrata, Melvin, husband of Arlene (Weaver) Hurst of Ephrata, Glenn, husband of Karen Kay (Martin) Hurst of Stevens, Louis, husband of Sharon Louise (Eberly) Hurst of Ephrata; 20 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Erma, wife of Lester Newswanger; a granddaughter, Mariah Grace Hurst; seven brothers, Weaver, Clarence, Earl, James, John, Paul, and Edwin and three sisters, Betty Newswanger, Ruth Weaver, Mary Jane Stauffer.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 1 to 4 PM at the New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 9 to 10 AM at the church followed by funeral services at 10 AM with the New Haven Mennonite ministry officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Louis' memory may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, 2412 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.