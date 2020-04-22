Louis H. Steninger, 77, of Lititz, PA, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care Center, Mount Joy, PA.
Born January 14, 1943 at Rockhill Furnace, PA, he was a son of the late Harrison and Helen (Cornelius) Steninger. He was united in marriage to the former Catherine A. Marcelo on December 23, 1981. Mrs. Steninger survives at their home.
He is also survived by two sons, Michael Steninger of the Philippines and Kristopher Steninger and wife Kate of Elizabethtown, PA, two step children, Richard Marcelo of Lititz, PA and Stacie Burkhart and husband Dave of Manheim, PA, seven grandchildren, Kristopher Steninger, Yelena Richardson, Ian Marcelo, Brandon Marcelo, Sienna Burkhart, Madison Marcelo and Blake Burkhart, one great-granddaughter, Vivian Richardson and one brother, Larry Steninger and wife Delores of Landisville, PA. Three sisters, Jane Summers, Joan Hutchison and Nancy Smith, preceded in death.
Mr. Steninger was a member of Grace Church, Lititz, PA and the Brickerville Fire Police.
During his life he was employed by Agway, Elizabethtown, PA for 35 years and then by Sterling Financial, Lancaster, PA for 7 years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic private graveside services will be held at the I. O. O. F. Memorial Cemetery, Rockhill Furnace, PA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Orbisonia, PA.
Online condolences and further information can be obtained at www.martinrbrownfh.com.
A living tribute »