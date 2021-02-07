Louis E. Vassilos, 77, of New Holland, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital.
He was married 50 years to Kaye S. Boyer Vassilos. Born in Manhattan, NY he was the son of the late Nick and Margaret Dolphin Vasilos. He was raised by his aunt Agnes Sweeney.
Louis was a 1963 graduate of White Plains High School in NY. He retired from Quebecor Printing in 2010 after 34 years of employment. After his retirement he worked part time at Lancaster Newspapers. Louis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland. His interests included golfing, the Philadelphia Eagles, helping neighbors and traveling to the Smoky Mountains and Texas.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, April Vassilos of Ephrata; and his best friend, Steve Leto.
A Memorial Service will be held an as yet to be announced location in the first weekend of June. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.