Louis Charles Ford, 93, a resident of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA, passed away at the home on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
He was married 73 years to the late Ruth E. Kendall Ford who died in 2018. Born in Girardville, PA, he was the son of the late Richard Ford and Dorothy Brecker Ford Schreiber.
Lou worked many years managing Auto Parts Stores, primarily in Ardmore, PA. He was a former member of Crossroads Community Church in Upper Darby, PA where he served as an elder for many years. He was a current member of St. Stephen Reformed Church in New Holland.
He enjoyed roller skating in his younger years, baseball and woodworking.
Surviving are two sons, Louis William husband of Kathy Ford of Newtown Square, PA, and Mark Kendall husband of Anne Ford of Yulee, FL; a daughter, Nancy Louise Gore of Ardmore, PA; four grandchildren, Kimberly wife of Andrew Rawding, Michael husband of Heidi Ford, Bryan husband of Sarah Ford and Danielle wife of Joseph Stubits; four great grandchildren, Cooper Stubits, Jordan Stubits, Madelyn Ford and Willow Ford. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Marshall Fleming, Jr. and by a sister Dorothy Peterson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, at 11:00 A.M. at Crossroads Community Church, 104 Heather Road, Upper Darby, PA with the Rev. Dr. Timothy Witmer officiating. The family will greet friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. There will be a live stream of the Memorial Service – please check the Crossroads Church website (crossroadspca.com) for instructions prior to the service. Interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, New Holland, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Ford’s memory may be made to Crossroads Community Church. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.