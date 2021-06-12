Louis Allan Knapp, 93, passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2021 under the care of Hospice and Community Care from complications of a stroke. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Ludwig A. and Mary Gallagher.
He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1947. He joined the U.S. Army in the early 1950's and was stationed in Munich Germany with the 29th Army Portal Unit. He married Gladys Herbert on October 13, 1956 and spent 56 years with "the only girl he wanted to marry."
Lou was employed by Lancaster Newspapers for 30 years retiring as a pressman in 1990. He was a longtime member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus Council 6810; a Life Member of the National Rifle Association; Columbia Fish and Game where he preferred target practice and was know as a pretty good marksman. In addition, he was a member of the VFW Post 7295
Surviving is his son, Edward A. Knapp. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Herbert Knapp and daughter, Cynthia L. Knapp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Peter I. Hahn, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the mass.
Donations in Lou's memory may be made to the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Drive, Lancaster, PA17603.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
