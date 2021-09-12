Louis A. "Lou" Krisay, 78, of Lancaster, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior, August 25,2021, at his home. Born in Johnstown, PA he was the son of the late Louis A. Krisay and Ellen J. (Cruishank) Cunningham. He was the loving and devoted partner of Karen Davis for over 10 years.
In March of 1966, Lou enlisted in the United States Navy, where he honorably served his country for over 20 years and obtained the rank of Lieutenant Commanding Officer. He was a member of the American Legion, AMVETS and Military Officer's Association. Lou enjoyed traveling, which included 8 countries and 19 national parks. He was fond of visiting Austria and extensively traveled the Swiss Alps and reminisced of his time in the Navy.
He will be remembered by many as the definition of a true gentleman. To say he was a good listener, quiet, unassuming, intelligent, honest, decent and virtuous only began to scratch the surface of the man Lou was. He was a self-made man that did whatever he had to do for his family.
Lou will be sorely missed by his loving companion Karen, children: Lisa Ann Krisay, fiancée of Danny of Pittsburgh and Lynn Amy Sceurman, wife of Tim of Haverford, grandchildren: Kayla, Spencer and Ferris, and sisters: Linday Orlosky, wife of Walter and Nancy Cunningham, all of Portage. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Krisay.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603 with Rev. Michael Grab as celebrant.
