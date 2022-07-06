Louis Angelo Biacchi, 97, of Ephrata, PA, died Monday July 4, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA.
Born in Berwick, PA on March 11, 1925, he was a son of the late Angelo and Pauline (Cerbara) Baiocchi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Elizabeth Jerome, Anthony Biacchi, Sr., Joseph A. Biacchi, and Mary Biacchi. He was also preceded by a son, Joseph Biacchi.
Louis is survived by his wife of 72 years, Phyllis Biacchi of Ephrata as well as three children: Louis J. Biacchi of Harrisburg, Lisa Graziadio of Old Bridge, NJ, and Lawrence Biacchi of Ephrata. He is also survived by a sister, Pia Sviben of Steelton, PA and four grandchildren.
Louis was drafted into the U.S. Army immediately after graduating from high school in 1943. He was awarded two Purple Heart medals for his combat wounds, the first of which came on D-Day, June 6, 1944 at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. He was also wounded six months later near Aachen, Germany.
After being honorably discharged at the end of WWII he attended Temple University, where he earned a degree in accounting.
He married Phyllis Ferraino on September 9, 1950 in Berwick. He was employed by Loranger Manufacturing Corporation of Warren, PA where he worked as the company's CFO from 1953 to 1990, when he retired.
He and Phyllis then moved to Port Charlotte, FL where they lived until 2005, when they moved to Ephrata.
He was a member of Our Mother Of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic parish in Ephrata, as well as a decades-long member of the Knights Of Columbus and the American Legion.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Louis at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Our Mother Of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA. Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Wellspan Ephrata Oncology Gratitude Fund at www.wellspan.org/about/philanthropy/grateful-patient
Online condolences may be offered at gravenorhomeforfunerals.com