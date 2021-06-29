Louella P. (McCoy) Johnson, 72, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Grayson, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Ned and Lottie (Roten) McCoy. She was the loving wife of Daniel Johnson for over 53 years.
Louella retired from the Outback Trading Co. in Oxford in 2016, but was later brought back as a part-time consultant. She was a long-time member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, where she enjoyed laughter, joy, and many friendships. She was active in the community, volunteering with Solanco Neighborhood Ministries and also Joy El's Bible Adventure Program for Clermont Elementary students. Louella was a constant source of energy, love and strength to her family and those who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Louella is survived by a daughter, Karen Stoltzfus, fiancée of Scott Deaver and two grandchildren, Paige and Mason Stoltzfus. Also surviving are siblings: Walbert McCoy, Margaret Dixon, Russell McCoy, Judy Kimble, and James McCoy. She was preceded in death by a brother, Tim McCoy.
A memorial service will take place at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be in the Fremont Cemetery, Nottingham. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online guestbook at dewalds.com
