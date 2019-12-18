Louella Martin died peacefully in her sleep on December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond G. In 2008.
Born in 1929, Louella loved good food and loved to paint. She was actively engaged as a member of Blue Ball Auxiliary and Eastern Star. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland. Louella gradually lost use of her eyes and had to phase out painting, but continued to be happy to chat and play Bingo with staff and friends at Garden Spot Village.
She is survived by three children, Rayme married to Doris (Weaver), Rob married to Barbara (Fry), Lorna, and four grandchildren, Kathy Snyder, Dru Martin, Michael Martin, Zachary Martin, and four great-grandchildren, Jessica and Justin Snyder, Vance Martin, and Hudson Martin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
