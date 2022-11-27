Louella G. Strantz

Louella G. "Bootie" Strantz, 101, left this earthly life on November 21, 2022, at Homestead Village and went to be with the Lord.
Born in East Hempfield, Lancaster County, on May 11, 1921, she was the widow of J. Walter Strantz, who passed away in February 1995, and the daughter of the late Harvey L. and Mary A. Eshleman Miller. Louella was a lifelong resident of Lancaster and was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was an active member. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, crocheting, gardening, playing games, walking (especially in the Manor Ridge area) and, most of all, sewing for many friends and family. She was easily recognizable by her striking white hair, red lipstick and smile.
Her sweet, gentle and sometimes-silly demeanor made her quite the celebrity among family, friends, caregivers, and even strangers as she yodeled and told her story in the newspaper for everyone to see. There is no doubt that memories and stories of Louella, "Bootie," will be told for generations.
She is survived by her children, Joan (Harry) Wirth, and John W. "Jack" Strantz, Wilmington, DE, her sister and brother, Anna Ruth King and Harold Miller, both of Lancaster. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Gary Wirth, St. Petersburg, FL, Gray (Aileen) Wirth, Collegeville, PA, Abby (Edward) Brevick, St. Clair, MI, Jeffrey (Vivian) Strantz, Miami, FL, Thomas Strantz, Wilmington, DE, and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Alex (Karlee), Katie, Daniel, Mia Wirth and Rose Brevick.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Alvin, Elwood, William, and C. Kenneth Miller, and two sisters, Helen E. Thompson, and Ethel M. Gerlach.
The family would like to thank the staff at Homestead Village, especially at the Gelhard House, for the loving care they gave to her for seven years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Louella's Memorial Service at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 W. Strawberry Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with The Rev. H. James Tanner officiating. Parking for the service is located behind the Church at 401 Lafayette Street. A private interment will take place at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, at the above address, or a check payable to Homestead Endowment Fund, at Homestead Village, Attn: Endowment Fund, 1800 Village Circle Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
