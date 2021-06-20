It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Lou Suter, of Lancaster, PA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Roy E. and Helen Hatfield Suter.
Lou has been on a journey for the past 21 months, after being diagnosed with Leukemia, AML. In that time, he battled bravely, with great courage, conviction and a great sense of humor.
Lou was a proud graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 71', and Augusta Military Academy, Fort Defiance, Virginia. He was employed for 38 years by Armstrong World Industries, at the Distribution Center.
Lou was the consummate family man; family was the most important aspect in his life. Always involved, supporting and helping his children in whatever endeavor they chose to pursue. He was the strong force who always kept the family moving forward. A man of strong values, and a sense and desire to help others. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Vicky, of more than 45 years. He was the proud father to Matthew (Lourdes), of Strasburg and Ashley Suter Ulmer (Nathan), of Bel Air, MD, a brother, Timothy Suter of Tampa, FL, his brother-in-law, Scott Kirchoff of Palm Coast, FL, and his dear cousin, Edward Hatfield of Millersville, who he loved as a brother. He was Poppy to Keira, Gabriel, Michael, Alondra, and Anthony.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 with the Rev. Robin Fero officiating. Please dress casually. Friends may greet the family from 6-7 PM with the Memorial following. If anyone would like to share their thoughts or stories of how you knew of Lou, we welcome your memory.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
