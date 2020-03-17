Lottie E. Douts, 94, of Washington Boro, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Douts, Sr. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Abram O. and Ada Henry Duke. She was a member of Washington Boro Church of God; was a volunteer with the Cherry Red Ladies, Columbia Hospital. Lottie enjoyed cooking, gardening and baking her special home-cooked meals for her family. The holidays and family gatherings were special times for her. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love and compassion for her family will be missed. She enjoyed camping, gardening, traveling with her late husband of 71 years before he passed away.
She is survived by her children: Larry E. (Joyce) Douts; Mary Ann (Charles) Barnett; Charles E. (Catherine) Douts, Jr.; Keith B. Douts; and Greg A. (Wendy) Douts. Eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Three brothers and seven sisters. She was preceded in death by two sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at Washington Boro Church of God, 15 Rockfish St., Washington Boro, PA 17582 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Please omit flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Washington Boro Church of God or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence.
