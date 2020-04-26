Lorraine Y. Johnson passed away at Ephrata Manor on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from natural causes. She was 88 years old. A lifelong Ephrata resident, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Irvin and Mabel (Eitnier) Steely.
Lorraine was the owner/operator of Pine Haven Residential Care for twenty-eight years. She was an active member of Ephrata First United Methodist Church, a former member of Ephrata Soroptomist Club and the founder of the Ephrata Swim Team Parent Club at the Ephrata Community Pool.
Lorraine loved organ music and was a member of the American Theater Organ Society. Among her many passions in life, Lorraine was a huge fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Philadelphia Eagles, and Penn State football. She also enjoyed knitting, puzzles, and playing cards, but her most precious passion in life was her family.
Lorraine is survived by her brother, Lowell Steely and his wife, Willette, of Orange Park, FL, her four children: Susan Mentzer (Richard Chelekis), Boynton Beach, FL, Nancy Wakeman (Steven Lesher), Lititz, Barbara Whallon (Geoff Whallon), Leola, and Robert Johnson II (Janet Johnson), Lititz.
She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Briana Castillo (Jason), Brynn Beal (Christopher), Shaun Mentzer, Brescia Beckner, Tara Koch (David), Elizabeth Gaudenzi (Justin), Bryce Beckner (Joan), Robert Johnson III, Stephanie Whallon, Kristen Sites, and Robin Whallon. Lorraine has eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, David Jones.
A memorial celebration of her life and interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ephrata First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
A living tribute »