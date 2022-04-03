Lorraine Sylvia Lutz, 87, of Mount Joy, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the wife of the late Gerald (Jerry) R. Lutz with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Lorraine was the daughter of the late John M. Darrenkamp and Doris A. (Grove) Darrenkamp.
Lorraine graduated from Mount Joy High School and was a lifetime member of Chiques United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. She was employed by Way's Appliance Store, Avon, So-Fro Fabrics and as secretary for her son Jerome's business, Top of the Line Roofing.
She served as President of Mount Joy Jaycettes. She volunteered continuously throughout her life to help the hungry and homeless. She was the primary contact for Mount Joy Helping Services, Food and Furniture bank for many years. She volunteered with the Faith Homes of Donegal (Families Assisted in Transitional Housing) and the Needle Work Guild of America. She was presented the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award in 1996. She was nominated several times for the Jefferson Award for her charitable leadership.
Lorraine is survived by seven children, Darrell Lutz of York, Audrey Buckner wife of Julius of Manheim, Denise Helm wife of Ronald of Elizabethtown, Sylvia Hernley of Mount Joy, Jerome Lutz husband of Tara Zhookoff of Mount Joy, Eric Lutz husband of Angela (Herman) of Elizabethtown and Jessica Zerphey wife of Jeffrey of Elizabethtown and thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Lorraine is also survived by two brothers, John Darrenkamp (Elizabethtown) and David Darrenkamp (Mount Joy) and preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra and Abbie.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, 2PM at Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Following the service there will be a gathering at The Gathering Place, 6 Pine Street, Mount Joy, PA for dessert and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting you consider making a donation in memory of Lorraine to Mount Joy Helping Services, PO Box 562, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
