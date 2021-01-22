Lorraine S. Eberly, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Stevens to the late Elmer and Helen (Steely) Hirneisen and was the wife of David W. Eberly with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
She was a member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Lorraine was a housekeeper and babysitter. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and traveling. She was a great hostess, loved cooking and baking, especially her famous sugar cookies.
In addition to her husband, Lorraine is survived by two daughters, Tamala J. E., wife of Robert Bos of Albuquerque, NM; Denise L., wife of Lawrence Good, Jr. of Souderton, PA; five grandchildren, Alex Bos, Will Bos, Lauren, wife of Dan Kratz, Lydia Good, David Good and a sister, Janet Hirneisen of New Holland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Hirneisen.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, 1:00 PM at Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery, 580 Springville Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. All in attendance must wear face masks. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
