Lorraine Rimert passed to her eternal home on February 15, 2022. Born on August 30, 1925, she graduated from East Hempfield High School in 1943. During the following six years she worked as a bookkeeper, converted to Catholicism and became an active member of St. Mary's in Lancaster.
Lorraine is survived by a brother Ken Greenly; numerous nephews and nieces; friend Ralene husband James Miller and a very dear goddaughter, AnnMarie Miller husband Nick; their three children Adrianna, Noah and Allison and a very special guardian angel Mary Anne Shillow, R.N. She was preceded in death by her parents Gay Rimert and Carrie (Conlon) Rimert Greenly; sister June Althoff; brother Richard Rimert and sister Dawn Watts.
Having continued her education via government grants while working, she attained her M.A in Physics in 1953. She than began her teaching career of 43 years the last 24 at LaSalle College High School in Philadelphia teaching physics, chemistry, math, science and electronics with her weekends and summers spent maintaining and repairing audio-visual equipment.
In 1996, Lorraine retired from teaching and moved into St. Anne's Village Independent Living where she began a new lifestyle which was mainly faith oriented. She was very involved in Catholic sacraments and activities and guided daily by her very special guardian angel whose prayers and example moved Lorraine into a deeper relationship with Him whom Mother Mary proclaimed "My son magnifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior. For He who is mighty has done great things for me and Holy is his name Jesus."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Peter I. Hahn, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville, PA.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
