Lorraine Reese Rupard, 96 a lifelong Columbia resident passed away peacefully on Monday April 17, 2023 at Luther Acres where she had resided for the past four months. She was the wife of the late Harold P. Reese with whom she was married 49 years until his death in 1996 and the late Mack D. Rupard who preceded her in death in 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Bernard G. and Anastacia Nikolaus Foehlinger.
Lorraine graduated from the former St. Joseph's Academy in 1944 and held various clerical positions during her working years retiring from the Jay H. Lutz Insurance Agency. A member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia, she enjoyed volunteering as a Ninth Ward poll worker and at St. Anne's Retirement Community along with reading, crossword puzzles and traveling.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Steven husband of Patricia (Kocher) Reese; grandchildren, Lara wife of Kevin Kreider; Michael husband of Erin Reese; great-grandchildren, Luke, Julianna, Nora and Keller; stepchildren, Linda wife of Dale Gillette; Debra wife of Kirk Ament; four step grandchildren, seven step great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may view at the church one hour prior to the mass.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions in Lorraine's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Angels, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »