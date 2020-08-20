Lorraine R. Leisey, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Lancashire Hall.
She was born in Wernersville to the late Harvey and Elsie (Beamesderfer) Hollenbach and was the wife of the late Galen J. Leisey who passed away in 2000.
A member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ephrata, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking, and doing crafts.
Lorraine worked as a CNA for Ephrata Manor prior to her retirement and worked at the Ephrata Walmart afterwards.
Lorraine is survived by a daughter, Gail L., wife of Kenneth Moyer of Lititz; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildlren; 2 sisters, Betty Mogel of Fritztown, sister, Pat Kireta of Florida.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 sons, Glenn and Gary L. Leisey, 2 sisters, Adele and Christine Weaver.
Services are private at the convenience of the family, with interment in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Lorraine's memory may be made to Hospice of Lancaster County, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
