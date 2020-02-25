Lorraine Ober, 90, of Manheim, formerly of Lititz, died peacefully, Thursday February 20, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement, Manheim. She was the wife of the late Ira Luther "Skip" Ober and they celebrated 70 years of marriage prior to his death in 2018. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Lizzie K. Bruckhart.
Lorraine was a loving homemaker for her husband and family, and also was a co-owner with her husband of the Rodney Lane and Sturgis Lane Laundromats in Lititz. She was a faithful member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church, Lititz. Lorraine was an avid reader, and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons: Terry L. husband of Lyndelle Ober, Barry L. husband of Denise Ober, a daughter, Phyllis L. wife of J. Robert Peters, all of Lititz, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to all the caregivers in Pleasant View‘s nursing care and to everyone from Hospice for All Seasons for their support and kindnesses during our Mother's stay.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend Lorraine's memorial service at the Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville.
Those desiring, may send contributions in Lorraine's memory to, Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
