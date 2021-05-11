Lorraine (McComsey) Lamparter, 83, of Quarryville, entered into rest peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at home with her family by her side. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Sides B.F. and Suzanna (Stoner) McComsey. She was married to the late William C. Lamparter for 55 years at the time of his passing in 2016.
Lorraine was a graduate of Quarryville High School. In earlier years, she worked as an operator for Commonwealth Telephone. She then went on to work for the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community in Medical Records for over 18 years. She was a life-long member of Memorial United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Quarryville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. Lorraine enjoyed bowling, swimming, taking trips to the beach, spending time at the cabin in Potter County and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren, especially her great-granddaughter and namesake, Lorraine.
Lorraine is survived by her two children, Bill, husband of Sheri Lamparter of Quarryville; Cathy, wife of Brian Snyder of Coudersport; 3 grandchildren: Clint, husband of Alexandria; Christy, wife of Travis; and Curtis, companion of Alyssa; a great-granddaughter, Lorraine and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and a brother.
Lorraine's funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 227 W. 4th Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Eden officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Quarryville Cemetery. Those who plan to attend the service are asked to wear masks. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Quarryville Fire Co., 217 E. State Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at:
