Lorraine M. Mull, 75, resident of Rose City Nursing & Rehab of Lancaster, PA, and formerly of Denver, PA, entered the loving arms of her Savior on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
She was born in Ephrata, daughter of the late Alvin Sweigart and Elizabeth "Mae" Sweigart. She was a member of Dove Fellowship in Ephrata prior to the onset of Alzheimer's.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Diane L. Sweigart. Lorraine enjoyed Christian and Country music, had a gift for home decorating, and loved making crafts.
Surviving are a son, Glenn Mull, Jr., husband to Karen Henley of Denver, 3 daughters, Wendy Dussinger, wife of Glenn Dussinger of Lititz, Connie Mull, fianc of Kelly Wenrich of Ephrata, and Tina Mull of Elizabethtown. Also surviving is a sister, Christine Bensinger of Lebanon, a brother, Dale Sweigart of Ephrata, and 4 grandchildren: Glenn Mull III, Dawn Mull, Ryan Dussinger, and Anthony Salcedo III.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To honor Lorraine's memory, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Trees planted in Lorraine's honor or flowers sent to the family would also be appreciated.
