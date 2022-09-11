Lorraine M. Jenkins

Lorraine May (Dangro) Jenkins, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Harry Dangro and the late Mabel Borger Dangro.
For over 56 years Lorraine planted her roots at her lovely home on Union Street in Lancaster, PA, where she created many memories with her loved ones including her Siamese cats; Smoky, Scooter, Skeeter, and Booger. She will be especially missed by her daughter Susan, as they enjoyed many bus trips and adventures to Atlantic City where Lorraine loved to sunbathe, and people watch. When she was not at the beach you could find her watching Family Feud, Judge shows, or listening to country music. For many years she worked as a waitress but with time she started discovering other pursuits such as giftwrapping.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Susan E. Penwell, her son, Jeffrey L. Ober, her four grandchildren; Gina M. Penwell, Jen Ober, Michelle Ober, and Chad Ober, her four great-grandchildren; Sulayman, Mateen, Safiyah, and Sienna, her sister, Susan J. Beck, and her brother William H. Dangro. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Katherine Hess, Mary Mellinger, Anna Giordano, Margaret Murphy, Mabel Murr, and her brother John Dangro.
Private Interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions in Lorraine's name may be sent to a charity of your choice.
