Lorraine M. Brandau, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on May 20, 2020 from a 13 year battle with Alzheimer's and dementia. She was the loving wife of the late Clyde M. Brandau.
Born in Mahoney, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Edna (Taylor) Jones.
After graduating from high school, Lorraine spent much of her life as a homemaker, dedicating herself to her family.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, and most of all, being a grandmother.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, James D. Brandau and a daughter, Darlene Slaugh (wife of Michael) both of Lancaster; a granddaughter, Jessica Chapman (wife of Christopher) of Lancaster; two great-grandchildren, Reilly and Carter. Also surviving is a brother Iver and two sisters, Avon and Jeanette.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
