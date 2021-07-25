Lorraine M. Braightmeyer, 82, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late G. Wesley and Ethel (Lahr) Myers. Her husband, Robert Lee Braightmeyer passed away, January 13, 2020.
After graduating from Solanco High School, Lorraine worked as an insurance agent with her father at, G. Wesley Myers Insurance Agency. She also worked in the Deli department at the former Ferguson & Hasslers Supermarket. Lorraine was a lifetime member and sang in the choir at St. Paul's Church in Quarryville. In her spare time she enjoyed her family and also volunteering for Meals-on-Wheels and the Solanco Fair.
She is survived by her children: Brian L., (Janet), of Quarryville; Gary L., (Brenda), of Quarryville; Anita Amway (Roger), of Lancaster; and Craig A. Braightmeyer, of Peach Bottom. Also surviving are grandchildren: Eric, Kelli, Kyle (Lydia) Braightmeyer, Megan Frederick (Shawn), Jordon and Jared Braightmeyer, Haley Amway; and great-grandchildren: Bailey and Harper Frederick, and Clayton Braightmeyer.
A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Paul's Church, 1 West 4th St., Quarryville, PA at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing may make contributions to St. Paul's Church at the above address.
The Braightmeyer family would like thank the staff at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for all their love and support.
To sign the online guestbook, please go to