Lorraine Harrison Spohr, 96, of Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Lorraine was born and raised in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where she met Robert Edward Spohr in 1946. They raised their son, Mark, and daughter, Sally, in Cincinnati, Ohio and Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey. In 1989, Lorraine and Bob moved to Lancaster County and to Moravian Manor in 2004.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and daughter, Sally Hawthorne (Lee) of Lititz.
She is survived by her son, Mark Spohr (Deborah) of Tahoe City, California, son-in-law, Lee Hawthorne, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Two of her grandchildren, Brian Hawthorne and Julie Hawthorne Padgett, attended Manheim Township High School and grew up in Lititz.
Lorraine was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church. Vivacious and outgoing, she participated in numerous groups and activities. She loved her family, birds, bridge, puzzles, and was accomplished in knitting, quilting, and needlepoint.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Moravian Manor for their excellent compassion and care.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »