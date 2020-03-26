Lorraine Fern Kazmierczak, 94 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD.
Born in Irene, SD, on July 20, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Grace (Kitzman) Mikkelson.
Lorraine is survived by her son, William Kazmierczak (Susan) of Birdsboro, PA; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Aloysius Kazmierczak; daughter, Joan Ott; and sisters, Cleo, Ilene, and Peggy.
Services are private.
