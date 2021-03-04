Lorraine E. Terres, 102, of Willow Street, PA, formerly of Washington, died Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Willow Valley Lakeside Campus, Willow Street, PA.
She was born July 26, 1918, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late William and Emma Fuchs Eichley.
Lorraine was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden New Jersey and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Washington Hospital Auxiliary for over thirty years, as well as the American Cancer Society. She was also a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Washington.
On April 26, 1941, in Maple Shade, New Jersey, she married Wesley H. Terres, who died July 16, 1952.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews. Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, is a son, John W. Terres.
Friends will be received from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, the time of service, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Ave., Washington, with the reverend canon Tracey Russell officiating. Interment will be private.
Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Andrew C. Piatt, director. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.
