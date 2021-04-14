Lorraine E. Floyd, 92, of Denver, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at home.
She was born in Sunbury to the late Leon E. and Margaret E. (Snyder) Bartholomew and was the wife of the late Wellington W. Floyd, Jr. who passed away in 2004.
Lorraine was a member of Bible Baptist Church, Akron. She worked for Bollman Hat Company, Adamstown, prior to her retirement.
Lorraine is survived by 2 sons, Herbert (Jane) Beck of Mohnton and John Michael (Nancy) Beck of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Beck; 2 brothers, Dan and Richard Bartholomew; and sister, Edith Hanna.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the Bible Baptist Church, 45 S. 9th Street, Akron. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm, with Keith Rodriguez officiating. Interment will take place in the Muddy Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
