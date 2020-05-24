Lorraine E. (Campbell) Diffendall, 92, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Conestoga View.
She was born in Washington, PA to the late Charles and Cecelia (Jablonski) Campbell, and was the wife of the late Norman A. Diffendall, Sr. who passed away in 2008.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Lorraine was a supervisor and instructor for Armstrong and later worked for the engineers at RCA.
Lorraine is survived by two sons, Norman A. Jr., husband of Patricia (Sener) Diffendall of Lititz, Dennis L., husband of Nancy (Snader) Diffendall of Lititz; five grandsons and five great-grandchildren. She loved her grandsons and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed riding motorcycle with her husband and caring for the many pets and creatures from her woods.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions in Lorraine's memory may be made to the SPCA of Lancaster County, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
