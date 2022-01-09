Lorraine Doreen Lavella, 68, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Westmoreland County, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born Friday, April 24, 1953 in Herminie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nunzio and Dorothy (D’Amico) Lavella.
Lorraine retired from Hershey Medical Center, after 31 years, where she worked as a Registered Nurse in the critical care units. She will be remembered by her family and many dear friends as an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, being a wonderful Cat Mom to many fur babies over the years, and for her love of Pigs. Lorraine enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens, at the community swimming pool with friends, and especially at the beach during annual summer trips with her GNO friends.
Lorraine is survived by a sister, Rosemary Slivensky of West Newton, PA, a brother, Joseph Lavella of Dillsburg, PA, a sister-in-law, Stephanie Lavella of Houston, TX, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a great-great-nephew. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Lavella.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine’s memory may be made to Pet Pantry, Castaway Critters or Pitties Love Peace. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, 717-367-1543